Josh Dobbs on Drake Maye: We’re going to enjoy working together

  
Published May 6, 2025 02:17 PM

The Patriots signed veteran quarterback Joshua Dobbs in the spring to be a backup to second-year QB Drake Maye.

Dobbs has been on several different teams and played for head coach Mike Vrabel with the Titans. So he has a good idea of how to go about making sure the QBs room has the right vibe to it. Part of that stems from his experiences with former Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

“One of my faves and a familiar face up here is Jacoby,” Dobbs said Tuesday, via Mark Daniels of MassLive.com. “He had two stints here. And for me, I got a chance to spend time with him in Cleveland. And at that point, he had played much more football than I had played. I really hadn’t played much football from a starting capacity and to be able to learn from him, like see how you approach every single week, reps in the offseason, how he engaged with his teammates, it was a really good, healthy quarterback group.

“And that’s why I’ve enjoyed at the stops that I feel have been the most productive for me is a healthy quarterback room. Whoever the guy is out there on Sunday, it’s everyone’s job in that room to make sure they’re supported and ready to go, ready to play. And obviously, from my role, it’s ensuring that as we’re in the offense together, Drake feels comfortable and can go out there and play at a high level.”

Dobbs added that guys all must be working toward the same mission in order to craft a healthy room.

“I think coach Vrabel has done a great job of establishing that culture and identity.”

As for Dobbs’ partnership with Maye, the veteran said the 2024 No. 3 overall pick loves football and is good to be around with his high spirit.

“I’m able to provide pointers from things I’ve seen in the past, how to quickly pick up an offense, and go out execute it,” Dobbs said, via Karen Guregian of MassLive.com. “And he’s done a great job of showing me around the team.

“It’s been a great dynamic, and we’re going to enjoy working together.”