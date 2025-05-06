Tom Brady has high hopes for Raiders sixth-round quarterback Cam Miller

The greatest sixth-round quarterback in history was on board with the team he partially owns taking another sixth-round quarterback this year.

Raiders minority owner Tom Brady was regularly communicating with General Manager John Spytek during the draft and was on board with the Raiders picking quarterback Cam Miller in the sixth round, the same round that Brady was drafted in 2000, according to Dan Pompei of TheAthletic.com

“He liked the way he threw it, his technique, throwing from the ground up and his motion,” Spytek said of Brady’s assessment of Miller. “And he thought he had the potential to improve.”

Miller went 45-11 as a starter at North Dakota State and won two FCS national championships. And Brady likes a winner.