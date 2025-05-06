 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_trivia_250506.jpg
PFT Trivia: Longest-tenured coaches behind Tomlin
nbc_pft_johnlynchnil_250506.jpg
49ers GM Lynch highlights positives of NIL
saban_trump.jpg
Report: Trump considering NIL executive order

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_trivia_250506.jpg
PFT Trivia: Longest-tenured coaches behind Tomlin
nbc_pft_johnlynchnil_250506.jpg
49ers GM Lynch highlights positives of NIL
saban_trump.jpg
Report: Trump considering NIL executive order

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tom Brady has high hopes for Raiders sixth-round quarterback Cam Miller

  
Published May 6, 2025 02:44 PM

The greatest sixth-round quarterback in history was on board with the team he partially owns taking another sixth-round quarterback this year.

Raiders minority owner Tom Brady was regularly communicating with General Manager John Spytek during the draft and was on board with the Raiders picking quarterback Cam Miller in the sixth round, the same round that Brady was drafted in 2000, according to Dan Pompei of TheAthletic.com

He liked the way he threw it, his technique, throwing from the ground up and his motion,” Spytek said of Brady’s assessment of Miller. “And he thought he had the potential to improve.”

Miller went 45-11 as a starter at North Dakota State and won two FCS national championships. And Brady likes a winner.