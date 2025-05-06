Cowboys rookie WR Traeshon Holden feels “disrespected” after going undrafted

The Cowboys guaranteed money to eight of their nine undrafted free agents, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. Syracuse defensive back Alijah Clark and Syracuse linebacker Justin Barron both received a team-high $234,000 guarantee.

Oregon wide receiver Traeshon Holden signed an undrafted deal with the Cowboys for no guaranteed money and a team-low $3,000 signing bonus.

Other teams were interested in Holden, but he opted to reunite with new Cowboys receivers coach Junior Adams, who spent the past two seasons coaching the position at Oregon.

Holden feels he has something to prove after every team in the NFL passed on him multiple times.

“I’ve always been the kind to just work hard in general, but it’s just . . . I feel disrespected. So now it’s time to make it happen,” Holden said, via Joseph Hoyt of All City DLLS.

Holden, a four-star recruit out of high school, initially signed with Alabama and spent three seasons there before transferring to Oregon. He spent two seasons in Eugene, including last season when he caught 45 passes for 718 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games.

The Cowboys provide opportunity with questions on the depth chart other than CeeDee Lamb. They did not draft a receiver, but signed Holden and Texas Tech’s Josh Kelly after the draft.

“I feel like I was one of the best receivers,” Holden said, “and now I can just show everybody I am.”