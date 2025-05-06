Adam Peters: Deebo Samuel can put team on his back and will you to win

Commanders General Manager Adam Peters worked for the 49ers before going to Washington and that gave him some helpful insight into a trade target this offseason.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel joined the Niners in 2019 when Peters was their vice president of player personnel and Peters said on The Pat McAfee Show that the groundwork for the trade was set during a lunch with 49ers General Manager John Lynch at the combine. Peters went on to explain why he had his eyes on Samuel as an addition to their offense.

Peters said Samuel is “gonna present a lot of problems for defenses” because quarterback Jayden Daniels’s ability to get the ball out quickly will set the wideout up to make plays in space. Those skills will be buttressed by Samuel’s leadership skills.

“Knowing Deebo from when we drafted him to just the competitor he is — he is one of the best competitors on the field that I’ve ever seen in my life,” Peters said. “He could put a team on his back and will you to win.”

The Commanders outperformed expectations in 2024. That will be harder to do in 2025, but Peters thinks Samuel will be part of the formula for making it happen.