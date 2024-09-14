Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions Best bets: Odds, predictions, player news, injury updates, and stats

It is a rematch of the 2023 NFC divisional round playoff game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) and the Detroit Lions (1-0) Sunday at Ford Field n Motown.

Each team took care of business in Week 1. The Lions squeaked past the LA Rams 26-20 in OT while the Bucs rolled over the Commanders 37-20.

Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans looked to be in midseason form as the duo connected 5 times including twice for TDs. David Montgomery was somewhat quiet until OT when he put Detroit on his back and ultimately scored the winning TD.

Just a handful of the Storylines:

The early stages of Baker Mayfield’s MVP campaign

Injuries on the Offensive lines for both teams

The Bucs’ corners and nickelback vs. the Lions’ skill position players

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers. So, whether you’re targeting spreads and totals, looking for value in futures markets or circling player props, give their podcast a listen to give you that extra edge.

Game Details and How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions

Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024

Time: 1 PM EST

Site: Ford Field

City: Detroit, MI

TV/Streaming: CBS

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Latest Game odds Buccaneers vs. Lions

The latest odds as of Friday evening courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Buccaneers (+280), Lions (-355)

Buccaneers (+280), Lions (-355) Spread: Lions -7.5

Lions -7.5 Total: 51

This line is moving to the Lions as it opened at Detroit -6.5. With that move the Total has moved 2 points from 49 to 51. Sharps are expecting points in this one.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is having some fun with the Bucs in this game:

“I’m going to tease the Buccaneers up to 6½. Find your favorite leg. But I like the Bucs even to cover the 6, but I want to be a little more safe. The Lions looked OK. An overtime win, but the Buccaneers with Cohen (Tampa offensive coordinator) that offense looked absolutely amazing. We have to remember at Kentucky he led the SEC in points per game. The Bucs are going to score points this year.”

Tampa Bay vs. Detroit team stats, betting trends

The Bucs are 1-0 ATS this season

The Bucs are 1-0 to the OVER this season

The Lions are 1-0 ATS this season

The Lions are 1-0 to the UNDER this season

Quarterback matchup for Buccaneers vs. Lions

Buccaneers: Baker Mayfield – veteran signal-caller threw for 289 yards including 4 TDs last week

Baker Mayfield – veteran signal-caller threw for 289 yards including 4 TDs last week Lions: Jared Goff – veteran threw for 217 yards including 1 TD and 1 INT last weekend.

Bucs vs. Lions player news & injury updates

Bucs RT Luke Goedeke (concussion) has been ruled out of Sunday’s game

Bucs DE Logan Hall (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Lions WR Jameson Williams (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Lions OT Penei Sewell (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

