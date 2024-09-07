Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, injuries, stats for Week 1

A new era in Chicago sports history kicks off Sunday at Soldier Field. Caleb Williams makes his much-anticipated debut when the Bears take the field against Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans. The #1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Williams carries the hopes of a starving fan base with him.

It is not your typical starting point for the #1 overall pick as he has weapons. The Bears (7-10 in 2023) have flanked him with some talent including wideouts Rome Odunze, Keenan Allen, and DJ Moore, TE Cole Kmet and RB D’Andre Swift. A definite storyline to follow is just how well the rookie handles the pressure of the NFL and the Bears’ fanbase.

The Bears’ opponent is also starting a new chapter. Tennessee (6-11 last season) has a new head coach in Brian Callahan. After spending the last 5 years as the OC of the Bengals, Brian Callahan takes the reigns in Tennessee. His 1st, 2nd, and 3rd objective is to create an effective and efficient offense. That at least begins with maturing 2nd-year QB Will Levis. The 2nd-year signal-caller showed flashed in 2023 but needs to take a step if the Titans are to be competitive in 2024.

How to watch Tennessee vs. Chicago live Sunday afternoon:

Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024

Time: 1 PM EST

Site: Soldier Field

City: Chicago, IL

TV/Streaming: FOX

Latest Game odds for Titans vs. Bears - Week 1

The latest odds as of Friday afternoon via DraftKings:



Moneyline: Tennessee (+150), Chicago (-180)

Tennessee (+150), Chicago (-180) Spread : Bears -3.5

: Bears -3.5 Total : 44.5

This game opened at Chicago -4 with a Total of 43.5. This game is one of the two most bet games of the weekend.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) believes the Titans should be favored but is more interested in a player prop.

“I believe this line is incorrect. I believe the Titans should be favored but I am not going to take the points. I am going to take my favorite bet of the weekend – Caleb Williams OVER 16½ rushing yards. I believe he rushes for more like 25 or 26 yards on Sunday.”

Titans vs. Bears team stats, betting trends

· Last season the Titans ranked 27th in points and 28th in yards.

· The past 15 QBs selected 1st overall were a combined 0-14-1 in their first career starts, beginning with Cincinnati’s Carson Palmer in 2003.

· Will Levis was the third-worst QB in passing success rate, ahead of only Zach Wilson and Bryce Young.

Quarterback matchup for Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears

Titans : Will Levis – will be looking to take a step forward after completing 58.4% of his passes for 1808 yards including 8 TDs and 4 INTs as a rookie last season.

: Will Levis – will be looking to take a step forward after completing 58.4% of his passes for 1808 yards including 8 TDs and 4 INTs as a rookie last season. Bears: Caleb Williams – #1 overall pick in the 2024 Draft. Former Heisman winner will have his number retired with the Trojans. Began his collegiate career at Oklahoma before transferring to USC.

Player news & injuries

S Jamal Adams (hip) has been ruled out of Sunday’s game for the Titans

WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee) tore his MCL 5 weeks ago. He is questionable for Sunday’s game

WR Keenan Allen (heel) is questionable

