 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pickenstradedetailsv2_250507.jpg
How have WRs who have left the Steelers done?
tyreek_hill.jpg
Hill excludes Tagovailoa from top-five NFL QBs
nbc_pft_jasongarrett_250507.jpg
Garrett: How Prescott will impact Pickens’ success

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pickenstradedetailsv2_250507.jpg
How have WRs who have left the Steelers done?
tyreek_hill.jpg
Hill excludes Tagovailoa from top-five NFL QBs
nbc_pft_jasongarrett_250507.jpg
Garrett: How Prescott will impact Pickens’ success

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Seahawks discussing potential reunion with Shaquill Griffin

  
Published May 7, 2025 01:40 PM

A veteran corner may be on his way back to the Pacific Northwest.

According to a report from ESPN, the Seahawks are in discussions with free-agent cornerback Shaquill Griffin about re-signing with the club.

Griffin, 29, was a Seattle third-round pick in 2017. He played his first four seasons with the club, reaching the only Pro Bowl of his career with the Seahawks in 2019.

He’s also spent time with Jacksonville, Houston, Carolina, and most recently Minnesota. Griffin appeared in all 17 games with three starts for the Vikings in 2024, recording two interceptions and six passes defensed.

Griffin has appeared in 106 games with 82 starts in his career. He’s tallied 70 passes defensed with nine interceptions.