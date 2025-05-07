Report: Seahawks discussing potential reunion with Shaquill Griffin

A veteran corner may be on his way back to the Pacific Northwest.

According to a report from ESPN, the Seahawks are in discussions with free-agent cornerback Shaquill Griffin about re-signing with the club.

Griffin, 29, was a Seattle third-round pick in 2017. He played his first four seasons with the club, reaching the only Pro Bowl of his career with the Seahawks in 2019.

He’s also spent time with Jacksonville, Houston, Carolina, and most recently Minnesota. Griffin appeared in all 17 games with three starts for the Vikings in 2024, recording two interceptions and six passes defensed.

Griffin has appeared in 106 games with 82 starts in his career. He’s tallied 70 passes defensed with nine interceptions.