Cowboys waive WR Seth Williams

The Cowboys completed a trade for George Pickens on Wednesday morning and they opened up a spot for him on the wide receiver depth chart later in the day.

The team announced that they have waived Seth Williams off of their 90-man roster. Pickens was acquired from the Steelers in exchange for a third-round pick and an exchange of late-round draft choices.

Williams was a Broncos sixth-round pick in 2021 and he had one catch for 34 yards in his two rookie appearances. He spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons on the Jaguars’ practice squad and moved on to the practice squad in Dallas last year.

CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Tolbert, Jonathan Mingo, KaVontae Turpin, Ryan Flournoy, Jalen Brooks, Parris Campbell, Jalen Cropper, Traeshon Holden, Kelvin Harmon, and Josh Kelly are the other wideouts in Dallas.