 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pickenstradedetailsv2_250507.jpg
How have WRs who have left the Steelers done?
tyreek_hill.jpg
Hill excludes Tagovailoa from top-five NFL QBs
nbc_pft_jasongarrett_250507.jpg
Garrett: How Prescott will impact Pickens’ success

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pickenstradedetailsv2_250507.jpg
How have WRs who have left the Steelers done?
tyreek_hill.jpg
Hill excludes Tagovailoa from top-five NFL QBs
nbc_pft_jasongarrett_250507.jpg
Garrett: How Prescott will impact Pickens’ success

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys waive WR Seth Williams

  
Published May 7, 2025 01:44 PM

The Cowboys completed a trade for George Pickens on Wednesday morning and they opened up a spot for him on the wide receiver depth chart later in the day.

The team announced that they have waived Seth Williams off of their 90-man roster. Pickens was acquired from the Steelers in exchange for a third-round pick and an exchange of late-round draft choices.

Williams was a Broncos sixth-round pick in 2021 and he had one catch for 34 yards in his two rookie appearances. He spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons on the Jaguars’ practice squad and moved on to the practice squad in Dallas last year.

CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Tolbert, Jonathan Mingo, KaVontae Turpin, Ryan Flournoy, Jalen Brooks, Parris Campbell, Jalen Cropper, Traeshon Holden, Kelvin Harmon, and Josh Kelly are the other wideouts in Dallas.