Top News

ATHLETICS-MARATHON-GER-BERLIN
Berlin Marathon: Tigist Ketema, Milkesa Mengesha give Ethiopia sweep
50. Berlin Marathon
2024 Berlin Marathon Results
NCAA Football: Georgia at Alabama
Milroe-to-Williams TD connection helps No. 4 Alabama beat No. 2 Georgia 41-34 in DeBoer’s SEC opener

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_illpennstlitesv2_240928.jpg
Highlight: Allen, Singleton lift PSU over Illinois
nbc_cfb_wis_usc_240928.jpg
HLs: USC stages second-half rally to top Badgers
osu_msu__387874.jpg
Highlights: Ohio State dominates Michigan State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
What NFL games are on today: Week 4 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off time, how to watch

  
Published September 29, 2024 06:00 AM
What's at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
September 27, 2024 08:29 AM
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison review key storylines for the Bills and Ravens ahead of their highly-anticipated Sunday Night Football matchup this weekend.

After a Thursday night win for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys over Daniel Jones and the Giants, Week 4 of the NFL season continues today with a full slate of action kicking off at 1pm ET. Caleb Williams and the struggling Bears will host the Rams seeking increased output from their young offense, while the Vikings, Steelers, Chiefs and Bills all look to continue their undefeated starts to the season.

It’s those 3-0 Buffalo Bills who are in action on Sunday Night Football, visiting Lamar Jackson and the 1-2 Baltimore Ravens at 8:20pm ET on NBC and Peacock. The game is a meeting of 2018 first-round pick quarterbacks with Josh Allen (7th overall) taking on Jackson (32nd overall). The Bills have the chance to start 4-0 for the first time since the 2020 season, while the Ravens will seek to clean things up in the fourth quarter (they’ve been outscored 39-17 in the final frame through this early part of the season).

For the full rundown of schedule, how to watch, and scores for Sunday’s action, see below.

RELATED: Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 4 of 2024 season

What NFL Games are on Today?

Sunday, September 29th

New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons — 1pm on FOX
Cincinnati Bengals vs Carolina Panthers — 1pm on FOX
Los Angeles Rams vs Chicago Bears — 1pm on FOX
Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers — 1pm on CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans — 1pm on CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts — 1pm on CBS
Denver Broncos vs New York Jets — 1pm on CBS
Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 1pm on FOX
Washington Commanders vs Arizona Cardinals — 4:05pm on FOX
New England Patriots vs San Francisco 49ers — 4:05pm on FOX
Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers — 4:25pm on CBS
Cleveland Browns vs Las Vegas Raiders — 4:25pm on CBS
Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens — Sunday Night Football at 8:20pm on NBC and Peacock

Monday, September 30th

Tennessee Titans vs Miami Dolphins — 7:30pm on ESPN
Seattle Seahawks vs Detroit Lions — 8:15pm on ABC

Week 4 NFL Scores

TNF: Dallas Cowboys 20, New York Giants 15

Why are there two games on Monday Night Football?

For the second week in a row, Monday Night Football will feature a slightly staggered doubleheader. This is due to ABC and ESPN increasing the number of games they’re airing in the NFL’s most recent media right agreement. After this week, there will also be Monday night doubleheaders in Week 7 and Week 16.