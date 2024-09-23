Why are there two Monday Night Football games tonight? Schedule, TV, stream info, preview for Jaguars vs Bills, Commanders vs Bengals doubleheader in Week 3

The penultimate Monday night in September brings a special feature of the NFL schedule: a football doubleheader, with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills starting off the evening and the Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals continuing things just a short while later (the games will air concurrently). It’s the first of four weeks throughout the course of the season with a Monday night doubleheader, and tonight’s slate features some of the AFC’s star quarterbacks seeking their first wins of the season.

For the full rundown of tonight’s schedule, as well as the additional Monday doubleheaders scheduled for the season, see below.

Who’s playing tonight on Monday Night Football?

Tonight’s action starts with Trevor Lawrence and the 0-2 Jaguars seeking their first win of the season against Josh Allen and the 2-0 Bills. Less than an hour later, the Commanders visit Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, who, like Jacksonville, are hoping to avoid a 0-3 start to the 2024 season. See below for start times and tune-in information for both matchups.



Jacksonville Jaguars vs Buffalo Bills — 7:30pm ET on ESPN

Washington Commanders vs Cincinnati Bengals — 8:15pm ET on ABC

When are the Monday Night Football doubleheaders in 2024?

There are four total Monday Night Football doubleheaders in the 2024 season, starting with tonight’s Jaguars vs Bills, Commanders vs Bengals slate. Here’s the full list:



Week 3 (September 23) : Jacksonville Jaguars vs Buffalo Bills, Washington Commanders vs Cincinnati Bengals

: Jacksonville Jaguars vs Buffalo Bills, Washington Commanders vs Cincinnati Bengals Week 4 (September 30): Tennessee Titans vs Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks vs Detroit Lions

Tennessee Titans vs Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks vs Detroit Lions Week 7 (October 21): Baltimore Ravens vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers vs Arizona Cardinals

Baltimore Ravens vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers vs Arizona Cardinals Week 15 (December 16): Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons vs Las Vegas Raiders

What time does the Jaguars vs. Bills game start tonight?

The Jaguars vs Bills Monday night game starts at 7:30pm ET on ESPN.

What time does the Commanders vs. Bengals game start?

The Commanders vs Bengals Monday night game starts 45 minutes after JAX vs BUF, kicking off at 8:15pm ET on ABC and ESPN+.

Why are there two Monday Night Football games this week?

The Monday night doubleheader continues a schedule element that began last season, after the NFL’s latest media rights agreement increased the number of games airing on ABC and ESPN. More games to air across the season led to the doubleheaders sprinkled throughout the 2024-25 season.