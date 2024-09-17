Doug Pederson on Trevor Lawrence: I appreciate the fact that he’s taking the lead

After Sunday’s loss to the Browns, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was blunt in his assessment of his 0-2 team, saying, “We suck right now.”

Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson was asked about that comment in his Monday news conference and said he didn’t really mind it.

“That’s what you want from your leader. I don’t want anybody to sugarcoat anything,” Pederson said, via transcript from the team. “I think stuff that gets swept under the rug is what kind of gets you beat. We’ve got to keep everything in the forefront. We’ve got to keep it in the front of our minds, and listen, he’s the franchise, right? He’s the starting quarterback and he’s the one back there with the football making the decision. So, I appreciate the fact that he’s taking that role and that lead.

“It may not be in his nature to do it, but you know what: he’s got to do it. I’m excited for that and I think the players will respond. I mean, they’re going to support him 100 times over. I think it’s a two-way street, I think it’s the players will hold him accountable too, and I think it’s a two-way street. So, I can appreciate that from him.”

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 draft, Lawrence signed a five-year contract extension with Jacksonville in June. Now in his third season with Pederson, Lawrence has become more vocal in his leadership this year.

“Yeah, I think that’s part of the maturity growing up in this league,” Pederson said. “Listen, he’s a competitor and he wants to win, and we all want to win. Sometimes you have to be assertive in your leadership and it’s good to see.”

Through two games, Lawrence has completed 51 percent of his passes for 382 yards with one touchdown.