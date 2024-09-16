Trevor Lawrence: We suck right now

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence subscribes to the belief that you are what your record says you are.

Lawrence and the Jaguars blew a lead against the Dolphins in Week One and then started slow against the Browns in Week Two. After falling behind 16-3, the Jaguars rallied to cut the deficit to three points before Lawrence was sacked in the end zone for a safety late in the fourth quarter. The defense forced a punt, but the Jags couldn’t rally for a touchdown and lost 18-13 to fall to 0-2 on the season.

After the game, Lawrence said he’s “pretty shocked” by how the team has played.

“We suck right now,” Lawrence said, via the team’s website.

The Jags have allowed 38 points in the first two weeks, so the sucking has been more pronounced on the offensive side of the ball. Lawrence said there are “too many good players” for the team to have such a hard time putting up points and the Jags will need to sort things out quickly to avoid letting the season get away from them.