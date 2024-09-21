 Skip navigation
Tee Higgins good to go for Monday night; Sheldon Rankins is out

  
September 21, 2024

Bengals coach Zac Taylor confirmed Saturday that wide receiver Tee Higgins will make his 2024 debut Monday night.

Higgins said Friday he would return after missing the first two games with a hamstring injury. He tweaked his hamstring in a Sept. 5 practice.

Higgins, who is in a contract year, had 42 catches for 656 yards with five touchdowns in 12 games last season.

Taylor said defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (hamstring) will not play after missing practice this week.

Defensive tackle Kris Jenkins (thumb) will play with a club, and safety Vonn Bell (back) is trending positively. Defensive tackle B.J. Hill (hamstring) is less certain, Taylor said, as a game-day decision.