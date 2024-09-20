Bengals WR Tee Higgins says he will play on Monday night

Bengals receiver Tee Higgins expects to make his 2024 debut against the Commanders on Monday Night Football.

“That’s my plan,” Higgins said, via video from Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Higgins injured his hamstring during the Sept. 5 practice and missed the first two games. He returned to practice Thursday for the first time since his injury.

“Just overstrided one time. Hamstrings, you’ve got to really stretch them,” Higgins said. “Just happened to get tight that day. Tweaked it. Didn’t think it was anything, but it ended up being something more than what I thought it was and had to sit out those two weeks.”

Higgins calls himself “100 percent.”

“Great. Feel great,” Higgins said. “Obviously, unfortunate with the injury sat out the first two weeks, but finally ready to get my feet wet this week and ready to go.”

The Bengals will release their game status report Saturday, but Higgins has no doubt about his availability.

“It was tough, obviously, preparing myself all offseason not to miss a game. Unfortunately it happened,” Higgins said. “Luckily, it was at the beginning of the season, so still got a whole season left.”

Higgins, who is in a contract year, had 42 catches for 656 yards with five touchdowns in 12 games last season.

Defensive back Vonn Bell, who appeared on the practice report Thursday with a back injury, did not practice Friday.