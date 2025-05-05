Christian Watson “in a really good spot” in ACL rehab

Packers wide receiver Christian Watson set a career high by appearing in 15 games during the 2024 season, but his health took a turn for the worse in the final game of the regular season.

Watson tore his ACL in a Week 18 loss to the Bears and the timing of the injury means that he has a cloudy outlook for a return in 2025. The start of the offseason program has lifted Watson’s spirits in spite of that uncertain future, however.

“Definitely happy to be back,” Watson said, via Ellie French of Fox 11. “Being around the guys, it’s always a little different when you’re around the team. A little bit more life to the party. But recovery’s going really well, I’m in a really, really good spot. Just keeping the mentality there. Just working. I’ve got a couple more months ahead of me, but I’m attacking it every day. I’m in a really good spot.”

The Packers added Matthew Golden in the first round and Savion Williams in the third round, so they moved to bolster the receiver group well ahead of any concrete news about when Watson might be able to play. If they make a quick transition to NFL life, Watson’s future in Green Bay beyond 2025 — it’s the final year of his rookie deal — will be cloudy as well.