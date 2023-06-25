Arizona Coyotes sign backup goalie Connor Ingram to 3-year contract

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Five
Would Derrick Rose return to Bulls? He reportedly also has suitors in Suns, Lakers, Celtics, more
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
AUTO: MAY 13 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Top-10 finish proves significant for Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club
World Supercross Abu Dhabi wsxchampionship-com.jpg
World Supercross adds Abu Dhabi at Yas Island
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_edge_yahoo_benintendi_v2_230626.jpg
Look for Benintendi to finish the season strong
nbc_golf_gc_simpsonintv_230626.jpg
How The Simpson Cup changes lives for veterans
nbcs_edge_richardsonusage_230626.jpg
Expect Colts to take chance on Richardson early on

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Five
Would Derrick Rose return to Bulls? He reportedly also has suitors in Suns, Lakers, Celtics, more
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
AUTO: MAY 13 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Top-10 finish proves significant for Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club
World Supercross Abu Dhabi wsxchampionship-com.jpg
World Supercross adds Abu Dhabi at Yas Island
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_edge_yahoo_benintendi_v2_230626.jpg
Look for Benintendi to finish the season strong
nbc_golf_gc_simpsonintv_230626.jpg
How The Simpson Cup changes lives for veterans
nbcs_edge_richardsonusage_230626.jpg
Expect Colts to take chance on Richardson early on

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Arizona Coyotes sign backup goalie Connor Ingram to 3-year contract

Published June 25, 2023 06:25 PM
NHL: Calgary Flames at Arizona Coyotes

Mar 14, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes goaltender Connor Ingram (39) celebrates after beating the Calgary Flames in overtime at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Coyotes have signed backup goalie Connor Ingram to a three-year contract, the team announced Sunday.

The 26-year-old led the Coyotes with a 3.37 goals against average and a .907 save percentage last season. He had a 6-13-8 record in 27 games. Ingram made 47 saves in a shutout of Tampa Bay on Feb. 15, the most in NHL history by a goalie in his first career shutout.

Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

“We are very pleased to sign Connor to an extension,” Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong said in a statement. “Connor is a good young goaltender who played well for us last season. He and Karel Vejmelka provided us with a strong goaltending tandem. We look forward to having him back between the pipes.”

Ingram was drafted by Tampa Bay in the third round in 2016. The Coyotes claimed him off waivers last year.