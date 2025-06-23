 Skip navigation
Top News

Boston Bruins sign defenseman Mason Lohrei to a two-year, $6.4 million contract extension

  
Published June 23, 2025 11:49 AM

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins signed defenseman Mason Lohrei to a two-year contract extension with an annual cap hit of $3.2 million.

Lohrei, 24, scored five goals with 28 assists last season and has totaled nine goals and 37 assists in 118 career games with the Bruins.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound defenseman led Boston defensemen in assists, points and power play points last season, when top defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Elias Lindholm missed time with injuries.