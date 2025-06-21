Stars re-sign Mavrik Bourque and Nils Lundkvist, young players still searching for roles

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Stars have re-signed two young players still searching for roles, with forward Mavrik Bourque and defenseman Nils Lundkvist agreeing to one-year contracts.

Bourque played in 73 regular-season games in 2024-25, but dressed for just three playoff games as the Stars lost in the Western Conference final for the third consecutive year. Edmonton beat Dallas in five games after winning in six last year.

The 23-year-old Bourque signed for $950,000, the Stars said Friday. He tallied 25 points (11 goals) last season. Bourque was the 30th overall pick in the first round by Dallas in 2020.

Bourque made his NHL debut on April 6, 2024, the only game he played in 2023-24. He also made one playoff appearance that season.

Lundkvist has been a disappointment since the Stars traded a first-round pick for him before the 2022-23 season. He was drafted in the first round by the New York Rangers in 2018.

Injuries limited the 24-year-old to 39 games in the regular season, and Lundkvist didn’t appear in the postseason after playing sparingly in most of his 12 playoff appearances in 2024. His second consecutive one-year contract is for $1.25 million.

Lundkvist has 44 points (nine goals) in 183 games over four seasons.