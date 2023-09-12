 Skip navigation
Avalanche agree to terms with forward Tomas Tatar on a 1-year contract

  
Published September 12, 2023 01:26 PM
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils

May 1, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Tomas Tatar (90) celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers during the second period in game seven of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche agreed to terms Tuesday with forward Tomas Tatar on a one-year contract worth $1.5 million.

Tatar, 32, was considered among the top NHL free agents still available late in the offseason. He joins a retooled Colorado roster with the likes of New Jersey teammate Miles Wood and former Montreal forward Jonathan Drouin, added with captain Gabriel Landeskog out for the season following another knee surgery.

The native of Slovakia has 455 points in 783 regular-season NHL games. Tatar helped Vegas reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2018 and had 48 points last season with the Devils.