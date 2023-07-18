 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: NHL Draft
Chicago Blackhawks and No. 1 overall draft pick Connor Bedard agree to 3-year contract
Syndication: The Enquirer
Hall of Famer Johnny Bench apologizes for antisemitic remark at Cincinnati Reds event
2023 Supercars Championship - Beaurepaires Melbourne 400
Richard Childress Racing adds Supercars championship contender at Indianapolis

Top Clips

nbc_egde_bte_openlongshots_230717.jpg
Longshot bets at 2023 Open Championship?
nbc_egde_bte_womensworldcup_230717.jpg
USWNT’s form heading into 2023 World Cup
nbc_nas_martintruexwins_230717.jpg
Truex Jr. finally cashes in at New Hampshire

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: NHL Draft
Chicago Blackhawks and No. 1 overall draft pick Connor Bedard agree to 3-year contract
Syndication: The Enquirer
Hall of Famer Johnny Bench apologizes for antisemitic remark at Cincinnati Reds event
2023 Supercars Championship - Beaurepaires Melbourne 400
Richard Childress Racing adds Supercars championship contender at Indianapolis

Top Clips

nbc_egde_bte_openlongshots_230717.jpg
Longshot bets at 2023 Open Championship?
nbc_egde_bte_womensworldcup_230717.jpg
USWNT’s form heading into 2023 World Cup
nbc_nas_martintruexwins_230717.jpg
Truex Jr. finally cashes in at New Hampshire

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Avalanche sign forward Ross Colton to a four-year contract and avoid arbitration

  
Published July 18, 2023 12:12 AM
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs

Apr 20, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Tampa Bay Lightning center Ross Colton (79) stretches during the warmup against the Toronto Maple Leafs before game two of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

DENVER (AP) The Colorado Avalanche have avoided arbitration with forward Ross Colton, signing him to a four-year contract.

The deal is worth $16 million with a $4 million annual salary-cap hit, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke Monday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team doesn’t disclose contract terms.

Colorado acquired Colton from cap-strapped Tampa Bay prior to the NHL draft for the 37th pick. Colton was a restricted free agent whose arbitration rights could have hurt the Lightning, making him their top trade candidate.

Colton, now 26, scored the Stanley Cup-clinching goal for Tampa Bay in 2021. He was also with the Lightning the following year when they lost to the Avalanche in the final.

“Ross is a hard-working, two-way center with a championship pedigree,” Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland said at the time of the trade. “He has physicality to his game, is ultra-competitive and his versatility will make him a valuable addition to our lineup in a lot of ways.”

The Robbinsville, New Jersey, native has 83 points in 190 NHL regular-season games with Tampa Bay.

---

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this report.

---

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports