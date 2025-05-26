Hurricanes go back to Frederik Andersen in net for Game 4 of East finals against Panthers

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes
Florida’s Sam Reinhart, Niko Mikkola and AJ Greer are out for Game 4 against Carolina
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates
Brewers demote Logan Henderson despite success as team anticipates return of other pitchers
IMG_1862.jpeg
Summerhays family achieves graduation triple at Arizona State

Top Clips

nbc_pl_flekkenbestsaves_250526.jpg
Flekken’s best saves from 2024-25 Brentford season
nbc_pl_everysalahgoalthisseason_250526.jpg
Every Salah goal from Liverpool’s 2024-25 season
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250526.jpg
Top shots from 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes
Florida’s Sam Reinhart, Niko Mikkola and AJ Greer are out for Game 4 against Carolina
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates
Brewers demote Logan Henderson despite success as team anticipates return of other pitchers
IMG_1862.jpeg
Summerhays family achieves graduation triple at Arizona State

Top Clips

nbc_pl_flekkenbestsaves_250526.jpg
Flekken’s best saves from 2024-25 Brentford season
nbc_pl_everysalahgoalthisseason_250526.jpg
Every Salah goal from Liverpool’s 2024-25 season
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250526.jpg
Top shots from 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Hurricanes go back to Frederik Andersen in net for Game 4 of East finals against Panthers

  
Published May 26, 2025 04:27 PM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Carolina Hurricanes switched starting goalies again for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, going back to Frederik Andersen for Monday night’s win-or-else game against the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

Andersen started Games 1 and 2, getting pulled after the second period of Game 2. He stopped only 27 of 36 shots in those five periods, and the Hurricanes went to Pyotr Kochetkov to finish Game 2 and then play Game 3.

Kochetkov helped Carolina get into the third period of Game 3 with the score tied at 1-1 — then gave up five goals in a nine-minute span of the third, as Florida pulled away for a 6-2 win and a 3-0 lead in the East title series.

“He’s been great for us all year,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Monday. “He’s had a nice couple of days off, so it makes sense to chuck him in there.”

Brind’Amour didn’t blame Kochetkov for the Game 3 loss, noting that he had kept Carolina in the game for 40 minutes. But with the season at stake, Andersen’s 82 career postseason starts coming into Monday probably rated him the edge over Kochetkov — who made his fourth career postseason start Saturday.

“He’s been through some trials and tribulations in his career, he’s taken months off and then walks into the net and looks like hasn’t missed a beat,” Brind’Amour said. “I don’t know how that is, but it’s certainly a unique skill set he’s bringing and we need it tonight.”