Islanders sign restricted free agent forward Simon Holmstrom to a 1-year contract

  
Published July 17, 2024 12:13 PM
Simon Holmstrom

Apr 6, 2024; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders head coach Patrick Roy directs right wing Simon Holmstrom (10) during the second period against the Nashville Predators at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Horak/Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK — The New York Islanders signed forward Simon Holmstrom to a one-year contract.

The Islanders announced the signing with the 23-year-old restricted free agent from Sweden.

Holmstrom had 15 goals and 10 assists in 75 games with the Islanders last season. His five short-handed goals and seven short-handed points led the team and ranked second overall in the National Hockey League.

The Islanders selected him with the 23rd overall pick in the 2019 NHL draft. He has 21 goals and 13 assists in 125 NHL games and 27 goals and 43 assists in 154 games with the Islanders’ American Hockey League affiliate in Connecticut.

Holmstrom averaged more than a point-per-game in more than two seasons in the SuperElit League. He won a gold medal with Team Sweden at the 2018 Under-18 World Junior Championships, scoring a goal in the title game against Russia.