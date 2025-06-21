Carolina Hurricanes re-sign Eric Robinson for 4 years after his most productive NHL season

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_thompsontb_250621.jpg
Lexi Thompson has top, shank to start windy third round at KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with triple bogey
WNBA: Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces
Ogwumike has 25 points and 12 rebounds, Diggins scores 24 to help Storm beat Aces 90-83
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers
Lefty Shota Imanaga will rejoin the Cubs next week in St. Louis

Top Clips

nbc_nas_poconoqualifier_v2_250621.jpg
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Pocono
nbc_golf_thompsontb_250621.jpg
Lexi’s Round 3 starts with unsightly triple bogey
nbc_golf_kpmgdiscussion_250621.jpg
Unpacking ‘brutal’ course setup at PGA Frisco

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_thompsontb_250621.jpg
Lexi Thompson has top, shank to start windy third round at KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with triple bogey
WNBA: Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces
Ogwumike has 25 points and 12 rebounds, Diggins scores 24 to help Storm beat Aces 90-83
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers
Lefty Shota Imanaga will rejoin the Cubs next week in St. Louis

Top Clips

nbc_nas_poconoqualifier_v2_250621.jpg
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Pocono
nbc_golf_thompsontb_250621.jpg
Lexi’s Round 3 starts with unsightly triple bogey
nbc_golf_kpmgdiscussion_250621.jpg
Unpacking ‘brutal’ course setup at PGA Frisco

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Carolina Hurricanes re-sign Eric Robinson for 4 years after his most productive NHL season

  
Published June 21, 2025 03:12 PM
NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Montreal Canadiens

Apr 16, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Carolina Hurricanes left wing Eric Robinson (50) waits for a face-off against the Montreal Canadiens in the second period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images

David Kirouac-Imagn Images

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed depth forward Eric Robinson to a four-year contract worth $6.8 million.

General manager Eric Tulsky announced the extension Friday. Robinson will count $1.7 million against the salary cap through the 2028-29 NHL season.

The Bellmawr, New Jersey, native set career highs with 14 goals, 18 assists and 32 points this past season after joining the Hurricanes as a free agent. Robinson had three points in 15 games on their run to the Eastern Conference final, which ended with a series loss to the eventual Stanley Cup-champion Florida Panthers.

“It’s no surprise to us that Eric had his best professional season last year with Carolina,” Tulsky said. “His size and speed make him an excellent fit for the way we want to play.”

Carolina has made the playoffs seven consecutive years since Rod Brind’Amour took over as coach. Robinson’s only previous playoff experience in the league came in the 2020 bubble with Columbus.

Robinson, 30, has played 413 NHL regular-season and playoff games with the Blue Jackets, Buffalo Sabres and Hurricanes since debuting in 2018.