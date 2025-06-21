Carolina Hurricanes re-sign Eric Robinson for 4 years after his most productive NHL season

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed depth forward Eric Robinson to a four-year contract worth $6.8 million.

General manager Eric Tulsky announced the extension Friday. Robinson will count $1.7 million against the salary cap through the 2028-29 NHL season.

The Bellmawr, New Jersey, native set career highs with 14 goals, 18 assists and 32 points this past season after joining the Hurricanes as a free agent. Robinson had three points in 15 games on their run to the Eastern Conference final, which ended with a series loss to the eventual Stanley Cup-champion Florida Panthers.

“It’s no surprise to us that Eric had his best professional season last year with Carolina,” Tulsky said. “His size and speed make him an excellent fit for the way we want to play.”

Carolina has made the playoffs seven consecutive years since Rod Brind’Amour took over as coach. Robinson’s only previous playoff experience in the league came in the 2020 bubble with Columbus.

Robinson, 30, has played 413 NHL regular-season and playoff games with the Blue Jackets, Buffalo Sabres and Hurricanes since debuting in 2018.