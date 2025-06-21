Pocono starting lineup: Denny Hamlin becomes oldest Cup pole winner since 2017

LONG POND, Pa. — Denny Hamlin won his 44th career Cup pole Saturday, while William Byron and Bubba Wallace had issues in qualifying at Pocono Raceway and will start at the rear of the field.

Hamlin won the pole with a lap of 172.599 mph around the 2.5-mile track. The 44-year-old driver becomes the oldest to win a Cup pole since Matt Kenseth won the pole at age 45 at Richmond in September 2017.

Hamlin is back at the track this weekend after missing last week’s race in Mexico to remain home for the birth of his son.

Chris Buescher will start second after a lap of 172.325 mph. It matches his best starting spot of the season.

Carson Hocevar (171.825 mph) qualified third, John Hunter Nemechek (171.789) will start fourth and Cole Custer (171.6389) completed the top five.

Byron, who had the fastest lap in practice, crashed in qualifying. He got loose off the Tunnel Turn, hit the outside wall and came down the track and nosed into the inside SAFER barrier.

Bubba Wallace, who was second-quick in practice, also will start in the back. His car did not start when it was time to qualify and did not make an attempt. Hamlin, co-owner of Wallace’s car, said the No. 23 had a starter issue.

Byron and Wallace will be joined at the back of the field by Josh Berry, whose team had to replace the diffuser after practice and did not make an attempt to qualify.

Brennan Poole also will start at the rear after his car failed inspection three times. He was not allowed to qualify and will have to do a pass-through on pit road after taking the green flag in Sunday’s race.