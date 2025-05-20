Jalen Chatfield’s status for Hurricanes unclear entering Game 1 of Eastern final against Panthers

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2024 Rd 01 Pala Jett Lawrence Chase Sexton.JPG
Motocross betting odds set expectations for Pro Motocross championship
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships
Stanford vs. FSU — top team vs. top players — in heavyweight NCAA women’s semifinals
GOLF: MAY 17 PGA PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler brings career Grand Slam back into view with PGA Championship win

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcgoal2_250520.jpg
Silva doubles Man City’s lead over Bournemouth
nbc_golf_ncaa_womensteamquarterfinals_250520.jpg
HLs: NCAA Women’s Team Match Play, Quarterfinals
nbc_pl_crygoal2_250520.jpg
Nketiah’s brace gives Palace 2-1 lead over Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2024 Rd 01 Pala Jett Lawrence Chase Sexton.JPG
Motocross betting odds set expectations for Pro Motocross championship
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships
Stanford vs. FSU — top team vs. top players — in heavyweight NCAA women’s semifinals
GOLF: MAY 17 PGA PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler brings career Grand Slam back into view with PGA Championship win

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcgoal2_250520.jpg
Silva doubles Man City’s lead over Bournemouth
nbc_golf_ncaa_womensteamquarterfinals_250520.jpg
HLs: NCAA Women’s Team Match Play, Quarterfinals
nbc_pl_crygoal2_250520.jpg
Nketiah’s brace gives Palace 2-1 lead over Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Jalen Chatfield’s status for Hurricanes unclear entering Game 1 of Eastern final against Panthers

  
Published May 20, 2025 03:07 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. — Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said it’s unclear whether defenseman Jalen Chatfield will play in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

Chatfield — who typically works with Dmitry Orlov in Carolina’s second pairing — missed the clinching game of the second-round series against the Washington Capitals with a lower-body injury. He had missed multiple practices before skating, roughly 10 hours before the puck drop for the series opener against the Panthers.

Brind’Amour said the team was “still debating” whether Chatfield would play. He had said that Chatfield likely would need to practice to return.

“Good sign at least that he’s out there with us,” Brind’Amour said, noting: “He definitely wants to play so we’ll see where it goes.”

Top defenseman prospect Alexander Nikishin played in Chatfield’s absence in the closeout game against the Capitals, though the Hurricanes could go with another rising prospect in Scott Morrow if Chatfield is out.

The 22-year-old Morrow was a second-round pick for Carolina in 2021 and played in 14 regular-season games this year. He played in two playoff games in the American Hockey League playoffs for Carolina affiliate Chicago in April.

“I’ve played enough games now where I think I’m ready for this moment if it comes,” Morrow said of possibly making his NHL postseason debut.

The series is a rematch of the Eastern final from two years ago, with the Panthers sweeping with four one-game wins — one coming in four overtimes.