 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Lane Thomas
Guardians place Lane Thomas on 10-day injured list with bruised right wrist
Alexandra Eala
Alexandra Eala stays focused at Madrid Open despite more attention on her
Martin Fehervary
Capitals’ Martin Fehervary is out for the playoffs after undergoing knee surgery

Top Clips

nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_250422.jpg
PL Fan Fest ‘is life’ for the Porras family
nbc_roto_bello_250422.jpg
What to expect in Bello’s return for Red Sox
nbc_roto_agustinramirez_250422.jpg
Ramirez has ‘solid’ upside in deep fantasy leagues

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Lane Thomas
Guardians place Lane Thomas on 10-day injured list with bruised right wrist
Alexandra Eala
Alexandra Eala stays focused at Madrid Open despite more attention on her
Martin Fehervary
Capitals’ Martin Fehervary is out for the playoffs after undergoing knee surgery

Top Clips

nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_250422.jpg
PL Fan Fest ‘is life’ for the Porras family
nbc_roto_bello_250422.jpg
What to expect in Bello’s return for Red Sox
nbc_roto_agustinramirez_250422.jpg
Ramirez has ‘solid’ upside in deep fantasy leagues

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Lou Lamoriello is not returning as New York Islanders general manager

  
Published April 22, 2025 03:00 PM

Lou Lamoriello is out as general manager of the New York Islanders, after the team said Tuesday the longtime NHL executive’s contract was not being renewed.

Managing partner John Collins will lead a search to find the Islanders’ next GM.

Lamoriello, 82, spent the past seven seasons running their hockey operations with a close connection to ownership. Before that, he worked as president and GM of the New Jersey Devils from 1987-2015, a stretch during which they won the Stanley Cup three times.

A Hall of Famer in the builders category, Lamoriello’s old-school approach with everything from not sharing information to banning facial hair for players and coaches made him a rarity in modern hockey and arguably played a part in stagnating the once widely successful franchise.