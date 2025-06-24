 Skip navigation
Top News

ISU Grand Prix Of Figure Skating Cup Of China 2024 - Day 2
Amber Glenn discusses mental health journey on TODAY
PGA: U.S. Open - First Round
Tony Finau, 19th in Ryder Cup points, withdraws from Rocket Classic
MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Jo Shimoda closeup face.JPG
Jo Shimoda named to 2025 Motocross of Nations (MXoN) Japanese team
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_lamarjackson_250624.jpg
NFL collusion ruling has details on Lamar, Murray
nbc_golf_martinhallspaunswing_250624.jpg
What can golfers learn from Spaun’s swing?
nbc_pftpm_deshaunwatson_250624.jpg
Inside NFL encouraging collusion with contracts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Nashville Predators hire former Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson as assistant

  
Published June 24, 2025 01:45 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville Predators filled out their coaching staff by hiring former Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson as an assistant.

Richardson joins Derek MacKenzie, Darby Hendrickson and goaltending coach Ben Vanderklok on coach Andrew Brunette’s staff. General manager Barry Trotz said Richardson brings a wealth of NHL experience as both player and coach.

“We believe he will be a valuable new voice and set of eyes — not just for our defensemen, but for our coaching staff,” Trotz said. “His strong character, leadership, perspective as a former NHL head coach and ability to connect with both young and veteran players will elevate our team on and off the ice.”

Richardson replaces Todd Richards who joined Nashville in October 2020. Richardson coached the Blackhawks before being fired Dec. 5, 2024, early in his third season. He coached Connor Bedard and defensemen Kevin Korchinski and Alex Vlasic.

He also has been an assistant coach with Montreal, the New York Islanders and Ottawa. Richardson played 1,417 games as a defenseman in 21 NHL seasons. Nashville’s assistant coaches all have played in the NHL over a combined 3,656 regular season games.