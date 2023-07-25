 Skip navigation
Panthers agree to three-year extension for forward Eetu Luostarinen

  
Published July 25, 2023 02:57 PM
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers

Apr 10, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Eetu Luostarinen (27) moves the puck during the second period against the Toronto Maple Leafs at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) The Florida Panthers have agreed on a three-year contract extension for forward Eetu Luostarinen, which will put him under contract through the 2026-27 season.

Luostarinen, 24, had a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in goals (17), assists (26) and points (43). During the Panthers’ 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs run, Luostarinen had five points over 16 games, including the winning goal in Game 6 of the opening round against Boston.

The Panthers made it to the Stanley Cup Final, where they lost to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Carolina selected Luostarinen in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft. He was traded to Florida in 2020. He has skated in 212 NHL games, with 78 career points.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound native of Siilinjarvi, Finland, spent three seasons (2016-17 to 2018-19) in Finland with KalPa (Liiga). He appeared in 141 games, collecting 63 points.