PWHL hires 3-time U.S. Olympian, Devils executive Meghan Duggan as hockey operations consultant

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Boston Celtics at New York Knicks
Kiyan Anthony will follow in his father Carmelo’s footsteps and go to Syracuse
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 - Round Two
With LPGA girlfriend by his side, Egor Eroshenko, first Russian to play on PGA Tour, makes cut
Appalachian State v Wisconsin
How to watch No. 9 Arizona at Wisconsin: Live stream info for tonight’s men’s college basketball game

Top Clips

nbc_pl_amorimfirstinterview_v2_241115.jpg
Amorim takes in Old Trafford for the first time
nbc_golf_butterfieldrd2_241115.jpg
HLs: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Round 2
nbc_fnia_chargersintv2_241115.jpg
Chargers’ Mack, James embrace Harbaugh’s influence

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Boston Celtics at New York Knicks
Kiyan Anthony will follow in his father Carmelo’s footsteps and go to Syracuse
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 - Round Two
With LPGA girlfriend by his side, Egor Eroshenko, first Russian to play on PGA Tour, makes cut
Appalachian State v Wisconsin
How to watch No. 9 Arizona at Wisconsin: Live stream info for tonight’s men’s college basketball game

Top Clips

nbc_pl_amorimfirstinterview_v2_241115.jpg
Amorim takes in Old Trafford for the first time
nbc_golf_butterfieldrd2_241115.jpg
HLs: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Round 2
nbc_fnia_chargersintv2_241115.jpg
Chargers’ Mack, James embrace Harbaugh’s influence

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

PWHL hires 3-time U.S. Olympian, Devils executive Meghan Duggan as hockey operations consultant

  
Published November 15, 2024 05:28 PM
Meghan Duggan

Feb 18, 2018; Gangneung, South Korea; United States forward Meghan Duggan (10) shoots the puck against Finland in the women’s ice hockey semifinals during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Nelles/Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

The PWHL is turning to to three-time U.S. Olympian and New Jersey Devils director of player development Meghan Duggan to assist in its hockey operations department.

Duggan will serve as a special consultant for the six-team league entering its second season, which opens on Nov. 30. Without defining Duggan’s role, her responsibilities are expected to include input on potential rule changes, scheduling and player-personnel matters.

“Meghan is a long-time advocate for women’s hockey, a proven leader and an accomplished executive at the top levels of sport,” PWHL vice president Jayna Hefford said in a statement. “As we continue to prioritize advancement and innovation in our game, Meghan will draw on her competitiveness, character, and a long list of hockey achievements to help move our league forward.”

Among the league’s innovations is the “Jail-Break” rule, in which a minor penalty expires if a team scores a short-handed goal. The PWHL also launched a plan last month to expand by as many as two teams for the 2025-26 season.

From Massachusetts, Duggan previously worked with the PWHL as a guest coach, and was hired by the Devils in May 2021 after completing her playing career by winning an Olympic gold medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. She has also been a member of USA Hockey’s board of directors and an inaugural member of the NHL’s player inclusion committee.