MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 03 Thunder Valley Jett Lawrence 03 Aaron Plessinger Hunter Lawrence.JPG
Jett Lawrence wins RedBud Moto 1, Eli Tomac retires with mechanical issues
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Tennis: Wimbledon Championships
Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova loses to Emma Navarro in Wimbledon third round
CYCLING-TDF-2024-STAGE10
Jasper Philipsen wins Tour de France first stage, while Tadej Pogačar finishes safely

Top Clips

nbc_tdf_stage1finishv2_250705.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 1 finish
nbc_tdf_philpsenintv_250705.jpg
Philipsen ‘will never forget’ Stage 1 victory
nbc_tdf_komcrash_250705.jpg
Thomas, Vercher spill in battle for KOM point

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 1 crashes

July 5, 2025 12:36 PM
Watch the shocking crashes from Stage 1 of the 2025 Tour de France that saw riders go down during a climb and on the sprint for the finish.

Latest Clips

nbc_tdf_stage1finishv2_250705.jpg
08:19
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 1 finish
nbc_tdf_philpsenintv_250705.jpg
03:35
Philipsen ‘will never forget’ Stage 1 victory
nbc_tdf_komcrash_250705.jpg
03:17
Thomas, Vercher spill in battle for KOM point
nbc_golf_maxhoma2_250704.jpg
05:20
Attitude has Homa in a great spot at John Deere
nbc_golf_johndeererd2_250704.jpg
08:55
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_davisthompsonv2_250704.jpg
05:46
2024 John Deere champ Thompson in position again
nbc_smx_insider30boardv2_250703.jpg
19:15
Ducati making U.S. Motocross debut; RedBud preview
nbc_smx_insidernxtbets_250703.jpg
04:54
Tomac falls behind in RedBud winner odds
nbc_smx_insidercairoliintv_250703.jpg
05:30
Ducati’s Cairoli shooting for Top-10 at RedBud
nbc_golf_pga_johndeererd1hl_250703.jpg
10:22
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, First Round
nbc_golf_gc_maxhoma_250703.jpg
07:33
Looking better, Homa fires 8 under John Deere Rd 1
nbc_roto_bhayshultuten_250703.jpg
01:12
Coen wants to see Tuten improve in pass protection
nbc_pft_hopkins_250703.jpg
04:05
Is wide receiver Hopkins missing piece for Ravens?
nbc_roto_muncy_250703.jpg
01:50
Hold Muncy if placed on injured list
nbc_pft_mailbag_250703.jpg
18:12
PFT PM Mailbag: Why haven’t Cowboys paid Parsons?
nbc_roto_ober_250703.jpg
01:30
Morris could take the mound with Ober on IL
nbc_roto_schwellenbach_250703.jpg
01:37
Why it won’t ‘hurt’ to drop Braves’ Schwellenbach
nbc_pft_smithnflpabook_250703.jpg
03:06
Former NFLPA executive director Smith writes book
nbc_roto_kershaw_250703.jpg
01:37
Kershaw becomes 20th pitcher to record 3,000 K’s
nbc_pft_rodgers_250703.jpg
02:04
Rodgers works out with Steelers WRs in Malibu
nbc_pft_commanders_250703.jpg
03:40
Commanders in ‘ongoing push and pull’ for stadium
nbc_pft_bigshield_250703.jpg
05:19
Inside Florio’s newest book, ‘Big Shield’
nbc_dlb_marlinscontroversy_250703.jpg
05:53
Marlins lose run, game after umpire interference
nbc_dlb_miamiheatplan_250703.jpg
16:13
Heat continuing to ‘tread water’ during offseason
nbc_roto_stormvsdream_250703.jpg
01:23
Back Storm on the moneyline in matchup vs. Dream
nbc_roto_palmeiraschelsea_250703.jpg
01:43
Chelsea has the ‘upper leg’ against Palmeiras
nbc_roto_mercurywings_250703.jpg
01:37
Don’t ‘mess around’ with Wings vs. Mercury odds
nbc_soccer_uswntvscanada_250702.jpg
15:04
Highlights: USWNT v. Canada (En Español)
nbc_soccer_uswntgoal3_250702.jpg
26
Ryan slots in USWNT’s third goal against Canada
nbc_soccer_uswntgoal2_250702.jpg
01:22
Hutton scores her first goal for USWNT vs. Canada