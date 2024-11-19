 Skip navigation
Report: Rangers’ Filip Chytil does not have a concussion and is set to rejoin the team

  
Published November 19, 2024 03:38 PM
Filip Chytil

Nov 14, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Filip Chytil (72) skates with the puck against San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (71) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Brad Penner/Brad Penner-Imagn Images

New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil does not have a concussion and is expected to rejoin the team in Calgary, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not disclose Chytil’s status. The person said Chytil saw a specialist and is considered day to day with an upper-body injury, which means the 25-year-old Czech center may not play immediately.

Chytil was injured in a game against San Jose. There’s concern about his health because of Chytil’s concussion history. He missed 72 of 82 regular-season games last year because of one, sitting out between Nov. 2 and May 9, when he returned for the playoffs.

The strong play of Chytil’s line between Will Cuylle and Kaapo Kakko was a big part of the Rangers winning 10 of their first 15 games. Chytil had four goals and five assists for nine points before leaving with injury.

New York beat Seattle on the road in his absence and finishes its Western Conference road trip with games at Vancouver, Calgary, and Edmonton.