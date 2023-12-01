 Skip navigation
Seattle Kraken to be without forward Jaden Schwartz for six weeks because of upper body injury

  
Published December 1, 2023 02:46 PM
Jaden Schwartz

Nov 13, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Jaden Schwartz (17) plays the puck against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Steven Bisig/Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

TORONTO — The Seattle Kraken will be without forward Jaden Schwartz for six weeks because of an upper body injury, the team said Friday.

Schwartz was injured during Seattle’s loss at Chicago on Tuesday night. He took one shift early in the third period and did not return to the game, and did not play on Thursday night in Toronto.

Schwartz is second on the team in goals with eight and has 15 points in 23 games. He is the second top forward that will miss significant time for Seattle as the Kraken have been without Andre Burakovsky for more than a month after an upper body injury in October that required surgery. Burakovsky was expected to miss six-to-eight weeks but has been skating with the team recently.

Schwartz is in his third season with the Kraken after spending his first 10 seasons with St. Louis. Schwartz dealt with injuries in his first season with Seattle, but last season played in 71 games and had 21 goals.

The Kraken recalled Max McCormick from Coachella Valley of the AHL to take Schwartz’s roster spot.