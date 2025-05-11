 Skip navigation
Stars score without Mikko Rantanen getting a point, ending record streak at 13 goals in a row

  
Published May 11, 2025 06:33 PM

DALLAS — Mikko Rantanen’s NHL playoffs-record streak of consecutive goals involved in ended at 13 for the Dallas Stars, a run he had extended Sunday before they scored another goal when he was on the ice but didn’t get a point.

Rantanen had the primary assist on a power-play goal by Roope Hintz only 2:27 in Game 3 of the Stars’ second-round series against the Winnipeg Jets.

When Dallas scored again late in the first period for a 2-1 lead, Rantanen was on the ice for defenseman Thomas Harley’s goal. But the assists went to Mikael Granlund and Sam Steel.

The scoring streak by Rantanan included back-to-back games when he had four-point periods in the first round against Colorado, his former team. He was the first player to ever do that, in the playoffs or the regular season.

Rantanen began his scoring run with an assist on a Hintz goal late in a 6-2 win in Game 5 against Colorado. Rantanen and Hintz both had points on all four goals the Stars scored in the second period of a 7-4 loss to the Avalanche in Game 6, before Rantanen had a hat trick in the third as part of another four-point period as Dallas advanced with a 4-2 win in Game 7.

He added a natural hat trick in the second period of Game 1 against the Jets to open this series with a 3-2 win, becoming only the third person in NHL history to score hat tricks in consecutive playoff games.

Dallas lost 4-0 in Game 2 against the Jets.