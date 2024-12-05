Charlotte Dujardin banned 1 year for ‘conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare’

British dressage rider Charlotte Dujardin was given a one-year ban by the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) “for engaging in conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare.”

The ban came after an FEI investigation into a video it said “showed Dujardin excessively whipping a horse during a training session at a private stable.”

The FEI received the video, which was also published by British media, four days before the Paris Olympics.

Dujardin, the most decorated British Olympic equestrian with six medals, including three golds, then withdrew prior to the Games and was provisionally suspended.

The FEI investigation found no other rule violations in connection with the training session in the video. Outside of that training session, the FEI did not receive any reports of violations concerning Dujardin’s conduct.

In a statement, Dujardin said she fully respected the FEI verdict.

“As the federation has recognized, my actions in the video do not reflect who I am and I can only apologize again,” was posted on Dujardin’s social media. “I understand the responsibility that comes with my position in the sport, and I will forever aim to do better.

“This has undoubtedly been one of the darkest and most difficult periods of my life, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported me during this time. To those of you who have sent messages, emails and tried to reach me to check in on how lam — thank you. Every kind word truly has made a difference, more than you’ll ever know.

“What I was unable to share at the time is that I am currently pregnant, with my baby due in February. This was planned well before the Olympics and something my partner Dean and I have been excited about for a long time.”

The one-year suspension announced Thursday was backdated to July 23, crediting time served during her provisional suspension. Dujardin was also fined 10,000 Swiss Francs (about $11,000).

The FEI decided on a one-year suspension “given the gravity of the offense and the relevant mitigating circumstances, including Dujardin’s prior clean disciplinary record and her voluntary withdrawal from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.”

The FEI said that Dujardin admitted that she committed “abuse of horse, a breach of the FEI Code of Conduct for the Welfare of the Horse and that she engaged in conduct that brings the FEI and/or equestrian sport into disrepute.”

Dujardin accepted the ban, meaning she will not appeal.

“It is regrettable that this case has put our sport in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, especially during a critical time leading up to the Olympic Games,” FEI Secretary General Sabrina Ibáñez said in a press release. “Yet, despite the challenges, the FEI acted decisively by immediately opening an investigation and imposing a provisional suspension.

“These significant sanctions send a clear message that anyone, regardless of their profile, who engages in conduct that compromises the welfare of the horse will face serious consequences. We believe this outcome reaffirms the FEI’s commitment to equine welfare and to its role as guardian of our equine partners.”