France’s Teddy Riner, the most successful judoka in Olympic history, will miss next month’s World Championships as he comes back from elbow surgery and prioritizes long-term preparation for a record sixth Olympic bid.

“Even though the elbow surgery I underwent a few months ago is behind me, I’m not yet feeling 100%,” was posted on Riner’s social media. “And to step onto a tatami at the highest level, I need to be ready, both physically and mentally. It’s never easy to withdraw from a major competition, but this is a thoughtful decision made with my team. We’re working hard every day to come back stronger.”

Riner, 36, owns the most Olympic gold medals (five) and medals (seven) in judo history, including individual heavyweight titles in 2012, 2016 and 2024.

He also shared the honor of lighting the Paris Olympic cauldron with fellow Guadeloupe native Marie-José Pérec, a track star from the 1990s.

Since winning individual and team gold in Paris, Riner has repeatedly said that he plans to compete through the 2028 LA Olympics.

“Now that I have become the record holder in my sport, I experience things differently,” he said in April, according to a translation of a L’Equipe report. “Now, four years (before the 2028 Olympics), I will try to go moonwalking in Los Angeles. No pressure, only pleasure. And if I manage to go and collect a fourth (individual) gold medal, I will do it with joy. That is the objective. But it is certain that there will not be the pressure that I was subjected to in Tokyo, in Paris. Now, it is above all pleasure. And to live the last four years of my sport at the top. And to finish in 2029 to say goodbye.”

He is already the oldest Olympic judo gold medalist, and in LA can become the oldest judoka to win an Olympic medal of any color, according to the OlyMADMen.

Riner, who made his Olympic debut in 2008, can break the record he currently shares of five Olympic appearances in judo.

Riner also owns the record of most world championship titles in judo — 12 from 2009 through 2023, including two in separate open competitions without weight categories and one in a team event.

He also skipped World Championships in both the Tokyo and Paris Olympic cycles.