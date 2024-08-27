Up next for the Woodhalls: Rome Diamond League, Paris Paralympics

It’s going to be a busy stretch of competition for the Woodhalls, starting with Friday’s Diamond League meet in Rome.

Tara Davis-Woodhall competes for the first time since winning the Olympic long jump title, live on Peacock on Friday from 3-5 p.m. ET.

Her husband, Hunter Woodhall, is then slated to race at the Paris Paralympics on Sunday and Monday with the T64 100m, and then the following Friday in the T62 400m. A full Paris Paralympic track and field broadcast schedule is here.

While Woodhall seeks his first Paralympic gold medal after one silver and two bronze medals, Davis-Woodhall is coming off her first global outdoor title in the long jump.

In Rome, Davis-Woodhall can earn her first Diamond League victory. The field also includes the last two Olympic bronze medalists — American Jasmine Moore and Nigerian Ese Brume.

“People are asking why are you competing after winning Gold?” was posted on Davis-Woodhall’s social media. “Well I want to see how far I can jump without the pressure of trying to win an Olympic Gold medal :)”

Who is competing at Diamond League Rome?

Here are the Rome entry lists. Here are five events to watch:

Men’s Shot Put — 2:15 p.m. ET

The top seven from the Olympics are entered for a second consecutive Diamond League meet. Last Sunday in Poland, three-time silver medalist Joe Kovacs took the win by two centimeters over three-time gold medalist Ryan Crouser. Kovacs also owns the world’s best throw in 2024 — 23.13 meters from May. Crouser hasn’t lost back-to-back competitions in five years.

Women’s 100m Hurdles — 3:15 p.m. ET

Olympic champion Masai Russell also returns for a Diamond League meet this week. She was fourth in Poland in 12.40 seconds, her best time in four Diamond League meets in her rookie season on the circuit. Also returning is Jamaican Ackera Nugent, who prevailed in Poland in 12.29. If Nugent runs that fast again, she will become the second woman to break 12.30 on three occasions in one year after Bulgarian Yordanka Donkova in 1988.

Women’s Long Jump — 3:41 p.m. ET

Davis-Woodhall has eight of the world’s top nine jumps in 2024, according to Tilastopaja.org. Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Malaika Mihambo of Germany, who is not in Friday’s field, has the world’s top jump of 2024 — 7.22 meters — recorded in Rome at the European Championships in June. The last time an American woman finished a year with the world’s top jump was in 2016, when Brittney Reese did so.

Women’s 1500m — 4:37 p.m. ET

Kenyan Faith Kipyegon races for the first time since winning a third consecutive Olympic 1500m title in Paris. She’s joined in Rome by Australian Jessica Hull, who took second to Kipyegon at the last Diamond League 1500m before the Olympics, then again at the Paris Games. Kipyegon is on a three-year, 17-meet win streak in the 1500m, according to Tilastopaja.

Men’s 100m — 4:52 p.m. ET

This could be a showdown among three individual Paris Olympic medalists — 100m silver medalist Kishane Thompson of Jamaica, 100m bronze medalist Fred Kerley of the U.S. and 200m gold medalist Letsile Tebogo of Botswana. They are all entered, though Thompson was a late scratch from the 100m on Sunday in Poland won by Kerley in 9.87.