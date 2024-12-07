Amber Glenn wins biggest title for U.S. women’s figure skater in 14 years at Grand Prix Final

Amber Glenn capped her breakout 2024 by earning the biggest title for a U.S. women’s singles figure skater since 2010.

Glenn, 25, won the Grand Prix Final, the most exclusive event in figure skating, over the rest of the world’s top-ranked women (all five from Japan).

She had the highest score in Friday’s short program and Saturday’s free skate, landing a triple Axel on both days. Glenn tallied 212.07 total points, prevailing by 3.22 over 19-year-old Mone Chiba.

Glenn made two minor jumping mistakes in Saturday’s free (doubling a planned triple Salchow and two-footing the landing of a triple flip). As she came off the ice, she told coach Damon Allen that her back hurt. On Friday, she felt she pinched a rib in the short program.

“I have not felt my best being here,” Glenn said later Saturday. “So, unfortunately, it wasn’t a skate to where I was so excited — oh my gosh, smiling. I was there to do a job, and I did that to the best of my ability. I would not say it was quite a performance, more of a demonstration of skill.”

Three-time world champion Kaori Sakamoto was third, her first defeat in top-level competition since the 2022 Grand Prix Final.

Glenn became the first American woman since Alissa Czisny in 2010 to win the Grand Prix Final, the sport’s third-most prestigious event after the Olympics and World Championships. The last American woman to win worlds was Kimmie Meissner in 2006. The last to win the Olympics was Sarah Hughes in 2002.

Glenn also became the third U.S. woman to win two Grand Prix regular season events plus the Final in one season after Michelle Kwan (1995-96, the first Grand Prix season) and Sasha Cohen (2002-03).

Glenn has won all four of her competitions this season — the first four international victories of her career on any level. She is the oldest woman to win the Grand Prix Final since Russian Irina Slutskaya in 2004.

“I’m exhausted,” she said in a rinkside interview shortly after the free skate. “It has been a whirlwind of a season. I kind of struggled with this imposter syndrome. Oh, no, no, I’m not winning, that’s not me. I’m just happy my hard work is finally showing.”

Glenn’s improvement can be attributed partly to neurotherapy over the offseason.

And to increased consistency with her trademark element, the triple Axel, the hardest jump being done in senior women’s international events so far this season. Glenn is the only woman to land a clean triple this senior Grand Prix season, and she has done so at all of her competitions overall.

Recently, she has been told the words “calm beast” before skating.

“One of the coaches at my (Colorado Springs) rink told me, when I was skating really well one day, that I looked like a calm beast,” Glenn said. “So being calm and not rushing everything, but also having that power.”

Glenn began 2024 by winning her first senior U.S. title in her ninth try. That marked her second victory since winning the 2014 U.S. junior title (the other a regional qualifier in 2018).

She was second at the 2021 U.S. Championships, putting her in contention to make the three-woman Olympic team in 2022.

But she placed 14th in the short program at the 2022 U.S. Championships, then learned she had COVD-19 and withdrew before the free skate. That was one of a string of obstacles for Glenn, who also dealt with concussions in 2020 and 2023.

Come 2026, she can become the oldest U.S. Olympic women’s singles skater in 98 years.

Before that, she will defend her national title in late January in Wichita, Kansas. After nationals, three women will be named to the team for March’s world championships. At last March’s worlds, Glenn placed 10th with errors on her last four jumping passes in her free skate.

