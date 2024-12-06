 Skip navigation
Madison Chock, Evan Bates lead Grand Prix Final after rhythm dance

  
Published December 6, 2024 01:21 PM

Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates lead the Grand Prix Final after the rhythm dance, eyeing a record-tying sixth ice dance medal at the event.

Chock and Bates, the two-time reigning world champions, tallied 87.73 points in Friday’s program in Grenoble, France. That’s the world’s top rhythm dance score since last March’s world championships.

They take a 4.61-point lead over Italians Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri into Saturday’s free dance, which airs live on Peacock.

Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, last season’s world silver medalists, are in last place in the six-couple field. Late in their rhythm dance, Poirier fell after one of his skates clipped the boards.

GRAND PRIX FINAL: Broadcast Schedule | Full Results

Chock and Bates, who went undefeated last season, went into this event ranked No. 1 in the world by best total score this season. They won the first of their five Grand Prix Final medals in 2014.

The record of six Grand Prix Final ice dance medals is shared by 2014 Olympic gold medalists Meryl Davis and Charlie White (five titles), 2010 and 2018 Olympic gold medalists Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir and 2002 Olympic gold medalists Marina Anissina and Gwendal Peizerat.

The first Grand Prix Final was held in the 1995-96 season. It is the most exclusive figure skating event, taking the top world’s top six couples over the six-event fall Grand Prix Series. It is often a preview of the following March’s world championships.

The Grand Prix Final continues later Friday with the pairs’ free skate and men’s short program, live on Peacock.

