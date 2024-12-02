How to watch Stifel Birds of Prey Alpine skiing World Cup at Beaver Creek

The next two weekends, Beaver Creek will host both men’s and women’s Alpine skiing World Cup races for the first time since 2013.

The Stifel Birds of Prey races air on NBC Sports and Peacock at Beaver Creek, Colorado, the longest-running World Cup stop in North America.

The men race first with a downhill on Friday, a super-G on Saturday and a giant slalom on Sunday. The following week is the first women’s World Cup stop in Beaver Creek in 11 years: a downhill on Dec. 14 and a super-G on Dec. 15.

Beaver Creek has been an annual men’s World Cup stop since 2002, though last year’s races were all canceled due to weather.

Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who won the last four World Cup races held at Beaver Creek in 2021 and 2022, is sidelined for the entire 2024-25 season after a downhill race crash last January.

The men’s headliner is Swiss Marco Odermatt, the three-time reigning World Cup overall champion. Odermatt earned the first of his 37 World Cup victories at Beaver Creek in 2019 at age 22. He remains the youngest man or woman to win a Beaver Creek World Cup race.

The women’s field is expected to include Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami, who won on back-to-back days the last time the women’s World Cup stopped at Beaver Creek in 2013.

Beaver Creek World Cup Broadcast Schedule

Date Event Platform Time (ET) Fri., Dec. 6 Men’s Downhill Outsideonline.com 1 p.m. Sat., Dec. 7 Men’s Super-G Outsideonline.com 12:30 p.m. Men’s Super-G NBC | Peacock 5 p.m.* Sun., Dec. 8 Men’s Giant Slalom (Run 1) Outsideonline.com 12 p.m. Men’s Giant Slalom (Run 2) Outsideonline.com 3 p.m. Sat., Dec. 14 Women’s Downhill Outsideonline.com 1 p.m. Stifel Snow Show CNBC 2:30 p.m. Men’s Giant Slalom NBC | Peacock 5 p.m.* Sun., Dec. 15 Women’s Super-G Outsideonline.com 1 p.m. Women’s Downhill/Super-G NBC | Peacock 4 p.m.*

*Delayed broadcast.