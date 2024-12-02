 Skip navigation
FSKATE-US-ISU-GRAND-PRIX
2024 Grand Prix Final figure skating TV, live stream schedule
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Helsinki
World champions Deanna Stellato-Dudek, Maxime Deschamps to miss Grand Prix Final
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas holds off Auburn for No. 1 in AP Top 25 as SEC grabs 3 of top 4 spots; UConn slides to No. 25

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_indvsnev2_241202.jpg
Can QB Richardson get hot, lead Colts to playoffs?
Allen has historic fantasy performance in SNF win
Allen has historic fantasy performance in SNF win
Finebaum: OSU firing Day 'would be justified'
Finebaum: OSU firing Day ‘would be justified’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
FSKATE-US-ISU-GRAND-PRIX
2024 Grand Prix Final figure skating TV, live stream schedule
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Helsinki
World champions Deanna Stellato-Dudek, Maxime Deschamps to miss Grand Prix Final
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas holds off Auburn for No. 1 in AP Top 25 as SEC grabs 3 of top 4 spots; UConn slides to No. 25

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_indvsnev2_241202.jpg
Can QB Richardson get hot, lead Colts to playoffs?
nbc_ffhh_billsvs49ersv2_241202.jpg
Allen has historic fantasy performance in SNF win
nbc_dps_paulfinebauminterview_241202.jpg
Finebaum: OSU firing Day ‘would be justified’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch Stifel Birds of Prey Alpine skiing World Cup at Beaver Creek

  
Published December 2, 2024 02:36 PM

The next two weekends, Beaver Creek will host both men’s and women’s Alpine skiing World Cup races for the first time since 2013.

The Stifel Birds of Prey races air on NBC Sports and Peacock at Beaver Creek, Colorado, the longest-running World Cup stop in North America.

The men race first with a downhill on Friday, a super-G on Saturday and a giant slalom on Sunday. The following week is the first women’s World Cup stop in Beaver Creek in 11 years: a downhill on Dec. 14 and a super-G on Dec. 15.

Beaver Creek has been an annual men’s World Cup stop since 2002, though last year’s races were all canceled due to weather.

Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who won the last four World Cup races held at Beaver Creek in 2021 and 2022, is sidelined for the entire 2024-25 season after a downhill race crash last January.

The men’s headliner is Swiss Marco Odermatt, the three-time reigning World Cup overall champion. Odermatt earned the first of his 37 World Cup victories at Beaver Creek in 2019 at age 22. He remains the youngest man or woman to win a Beaver Creek World Cup race.

The women’s field is expected to include Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami, who won on back-to-back days the last time the women’s World Cup stopped at Beaver Creek in 2013.

Beaver Creek World Cup Broadcast Schedule

DateEventPlatformTime (ET)
Fri., Dec. 6Men’s DownhillOutsideonline.com1 p.m.
Sat., Dec. 7Men’s Super-GOutsideonline.com12:30 p.m.
Men’s Super-GNBC | Peacock5 p.m.*
Sun., Dec. 8Men’s Giant Slalom (Run 1)Outsideonline.com12 p.m.
Men’s Giant Slalom (Run 2)Outsideonline.com3 p.m.
Sat., Dec. 14Women’s DownhillOutsideonline.com1 p.m.
Stifel Snow ShowCNBC2:30 p.m.
Men’s Giant SlalomNBC | Peacock5 p.m.*
Sun., Dec. 15Women’s Super-GOutsideonline.com1 p.m.
Women’s Downhill/Super-GNBC | Peacock4 p.m.*

*Delayed broadcast.

Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin has puncture wound, severe muscle trauma after Killington Cup crash
Mikaela Shiffrin crashed near the end of her second and final run in Killington, Vermont.