Mikaela Shiffrin crashes in World Cup giant slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin crashed in the second run of an Alpine skiing World Cup giant slalom in Killington, Vermont, on Saturday.

Shiffrin, the first-run leader, was about 12 seconds from the finish line of her final run when she slipped coming around a gate, slid through a gate, somersaulted, had one ski detach and spun around before sliding into safety netting at the side boundary of the course.

About 20 minutes after the crash, Shiffrin was transported off the course, lying on her back in a sled. She briefly waved her left arm in front of a cheering crowd.

There is no word yet about possible injuries.

“Mikaela took the sled down and is currently being evaluated,” U.S. Ski and Snowboard posted. “More info to come, but take solace in the fact that she asked about her splits.”

Sara Hector of Sweden won the race.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.