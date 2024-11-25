How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin go for 100th World Cup win at Stifel Killington Cup

NBC Sports and Peacock air live coverage of this weekend’s Stifel Killington Cup, where Mikaela Shiffrin bids for a 100th Alpine skiing World Cup victory.

Shiffrin is expected to race both Saturday’s giant slalom and Sunday’s slalom in Killington, Vermont, the same state where she attended Burke Mountain Academy as a kid.

The second and decisive runs of both races air live on NBC and Peacock on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET and Sunday at 12:30.

Shiffrin, the only Alpine skier with more than 86 career World Cup wins, is coming off back-to-back slalom victories the last two Saturdays in Finland and Austria.

ALPINE SKIING: Broadcast Schedule

That brought her career World Cup wins total across all events to 99. It gives her two chances to win No. 100 in front of a home crowd before the World Cup moves to Canada the following weekend.

“I guess there’s a bit of pressure around it, but I’ll try to ignore that,” Shiffrin said after her most recent victory last Saturday. “If it happens, it’s wonderful. If it doesn’t happen, nothing to cry about in the grand scheme. I hope to have a really good performance in front of the home crowd.”

The individual World Cup wins record across all Winter Olympic disciplines is 114 — held by Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Bjørgen, who retired in 2018 as the all-time Winter Olympic medals leader with 15.

In Alpine, Shiffrin is already the women’s record holder for World Cup victories in slalom (62) and giant slalom (22).

On Saturday, she will bid to earn her first Killington giant slalom win. Shiffrin has finished between second and fifth in the Killington GS on five of the six occasions it has been held.

If Shiffrin finishes in the top three on Saturday, she will tie the record of 155 career Alpine World Cup podium finishes across all events. That’s currently held by Swede Ingemar Stenmark, a star of the 1970s and ‘80s whose wins record Shiffrin broke in March 2023.

If Shiffrin wins on Saturday, she will move one shy of Ted Ligety’s record for most World Cup GS victories by an American.

In the slalom, Shiffrin has won her last six starts dating to January (missing one race during that stretch due to injury). A seventh in a row would tie her longest streak in the discipline since she won 12 consecutive World Cup slalom starts in 2015-16 (missing five in the middle due to injury).

Her primary slalom rival, Olympic gold medalist Petra Vlhova of Slovakia, has been sidelined since right knee surgery last winter. Vlhova’s team announced two weeks ago that she plans to return to on-snow training by the start of December.