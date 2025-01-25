Ilia Malinin takes largest lead in U.S. Figure Skating Championships history

World champion Ilia Malinin leads by the largest margin in U.S. Figure Skating Championships history after the men’s short program, seeking a third consecutive national title.

Malinin, the 20-year-old nicknamed the “quad god” and the only skater to ever land all six four-revolution jumps, hit a pair of quads (flip and Lutz) Saturday in Wichita, Kansas.

He totaled 114.08 points, taking a 19.14-point lead over Andrew Torgashev into Sunday’s free skate (4 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock). Under a 20-year-old scoring system, the previous record margin after the short was 18.85 points, set by Malinin last year.

“One of the main things that my parents always tell me, as coaches, is always take everything one element at a time, so that’s going to be my whole plan tomorrow,” Malinin said on NBC Sports.

He has won seven consecutive competitions overall since his last defeat in November 2023. He hasn’t been outscored by an American since the March 2022 World Championships.

Malinin is very likely to lead the three-man U.S. team for March’s Worlds in Boston. A U.S. Figure Skating committee selects the team, basing it largely off nationals results.

He could be joined by Torgashev, who placed 21st in his senior worlds debut two years ago. And third place Jimmy Ma, going for his first senior nationals podium in his 11th appearance.

Jason Brown, the two-time Olympian who was U.S. silver medalist in 2023 and 2024, is missing nationals. He has not announced whether he still hopes to be named to the world team.

Malinin’s primary competition is international, led by Olympic and world silver medalist Yuma Kagiyama of Japan. Kagiyama outscored Malinin in their last head-to-head in the Grand Prix Final free skate in December, but Malinin won the event due to his lead from the short program.

Nationals continue later Saturday with the free dance (3:30 ET, NBC and Peacock). Madison Chock and Evan Bates can tie the record with a sixth U.S. ice dance title. That’s followed by the pairs’ free skate (8 ET, USA Network and Peacock).