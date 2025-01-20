 Skip navigation
Jason Brown to miss Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships

  
Published January 20, 2025 10:24 AM

Two-time Olympian Jason Brown withdrew before this week’s Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships, citing “a series of challenges adjusting to an equipment change.”

“I find myself unable to train and compete at a level I demand of myself,” was posted on Brown’s social media. “I’m working with my team to resolve this and return to competition soon.”

Brown, 30, has not announced whether he still hopes for a spot on the three-man team for March’s World Championships in Boston.

A U.S. Figure Skating committee picks the team after nationals. Skaters who do not compete at nationals can still make the team.

Brown would have ranked third in this week’s men’s singles field by best total score so far this season, behind world champion Ilia Malinin and Andrew Torgashev.

Brown, the 2015 U.S. champion, competed on the fall Grand Prix Series this season for the first time since 2021. He placed seventh and eighth in two Grand Prix starts and dealt with boot issues.

Brown’s post Monday did not say whether the boot issues in the fall were related to his withdrawal from nationals.

Brown competed in all but one senior nationals since his debut in 2011. He was silver medalist the last two years behind Malinin.

FSKATE-US-ISU-GRAND-PRIX
2025 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships TV, live stream schedule
How to watch the 2025 U.S. Figure Skating Championships on NBC Sports and Peacock.