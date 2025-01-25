Isabeau Levito joins Amber Glenn, Alysa Liu on World Figure Skating Championships team

Isabeau Levito was named to the three-woman U.S. team for March’s World Figure Skating Championships in Boston due to her overall body of work despite missing this week’s nationals due to a foot injury.

Levito, the 2024 World silver medalist and 2023 U.S. champion, joins this year’s U.S. gold and silver medalists — Amber Glenn and Alysa Liu — on the world team.

Levito’s spot is “pending return to play protocol.”

A U.S. Figure Skating committee picks the world team. The team usually, but not always, mirrors U.S. Championships results.

Levito was the top U.S. women’s singles skater at the last two world championships (also fourth in 2023).

Before being sidelined by injury, Levito ranked fourth among U.S. women by best total score in international competitions this season -- 3.77 points behind third-ranked Sarah Everhardt.

Everhardt, 18, placed third at nationals behind Glenn and Liu in a bid for her first senior world championships team. Everhardt is the first alternate for senior worlds and was named to the team for February’s Four Continents Championships along with Glenn and Liu.

The top two U.S. women at worlds must have their results add up to no more than 13 (sixth place and seventh place, for example) to earn the U.S. the maximum three women’s singles spots at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics.

Glenn, 12th and 10th at the last two worlds, blossomed internationally this season. She has won all five of her competitions in 2024-25, including December’s Grand Prix Final, which gathers the world’s top skaters.

Liu, the 2022 World bronze medalist, returned from a two-year retirement to nearly win a third U.S. title.