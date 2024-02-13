 Skip navigation
SWIM-WORLD-2024
2024 World Swimming Championships Results
Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships - Day 11: Swimming
U.S. sweeps backstroke golds at swimming worlds
NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500
Weather forecast for 2024 Daytona 500

Curling legend Jennifer Jones sets retirement from team event

  
Published February 13, 2024 11:58 AM
As Paris Olympics beckon, Tirico reflects on 2023
December 21, 2023 12:08 PM
As 2023 nears an end and another Olympic year awaits, Mike Tirico reflects on the gold standards of Simone Biles, Mikaela Shiffrin, Sha'Carri Richardson, Ilia Malinin, Caeleb Dressel, Jordan Stolz, Erin Jackson and more.

Jennifer Jones, arguably the best female curler in Canadian history, plans to retire from team competition after this season at age 49.

Jones said she still plans to compete in mixed doubles with husband Brent Laing.

“The decision to step away from women’s competition will allow me to transition to other opportunities, and to be able to focus on my family and be more present with our children in their own lives,” was posted on Jones’ social media.

In 2019, a TSN panel ranked Jones as the greatest female curler in Canadian history.

In 2014, Jones was arguably the best athlete across all sports at the Sochi Olympics. In addition to becoming the first female skip to go undefeated at an Olympics, she had the highest shooting percentage for a female skip in Olympic history.

Then in 2022, Jones returned to the Olympics and became Canada’s oldest female Winter Olympian ever, according to the OlyMADMen. Her team finished fifth.

Jones also won world titles in 2008 and 2018, plus a record-tying six Canadian national titles.