Jessie Diggins wins on milestone day for U.S. cross-country skiing

Jessie Diggins won the women’s race and Ben Ogden placed third in the men’s race for the best combined one-day performance for U.S. cross-country skiing outside of America.

Diggins, the most decorated cross-country skier in U.S. history, won the World Cup 10km freestyle in Les Rousses, France, by 19.5 seconds over German Victoria Karl.

She increased her World Cup overall standings lead with her fourth victory a little more than halfway through the season.

Earlier Friday, Ogden earned his second career World Cup podium, finishing behind Norwegians Iver Tildheim Andersen and Paal Golberg.

“Super inspired by Ben this morning and all the guys,” said Diggins, who owns an American record 27 World Cup cross-country skiing wins, including 23 in individual races. “Oh, it was the best gift to give ‘em a big hug before our race. So that got me really fired up.”

It marked the third time a U.S. female and male cross-country skier made an individual World Cup podium on the same day — and the first time including a win outside of the U.S.

Last Feb. 18, Gus Schumacher notched a victory and Diggins placed third in 10km races in Minneapolis -- the first World Cup held in the U.S. in 23 years.

In 2016, Diggins and Simi Hamilton each placed third in sprints in Canada.

While Diggins has led the charge for plenty of U.S. women’s success in recent years, the U.S. men have been improving.

Ogden, Schumacher and J.C. Schoonmaker, all 24 years old, have each made a World Cup podium.

The cross-country skiing World Cup continues with classic sprints in Les Rousses on Saturday.