Jordan Stolz extends historic speed skating win streak with another record time

Jordan Stolz won his 13th consecutive speed skating World Cup race on Friday and has now gone undefeated in his primary events for more than one year.

Stolz, a 20-year-old from Wisconsin, won the 1500m in convincing fashion to open the three-day stop in Calgary.

He clocked 1 minute, 41.22 seconds — a track record for the Calgary oval. He prevailed by 1.02 seconds over Ning Zhongyan of China.

He then vomited before the awards ceremony, according to the International Skating Union.

“I had a very bad headache, it was throbbing,” he said, according to a press release. “It just felt like it was going to explode.”

Stolz’s time was still the fastest ever for any venue other than the Utah Olympic Oval, where most world records are set due to the altitude. Calgary is considered the second-fastest venue in the world.

Stolz’s last World Cup defeat came Jan. 28, 2024, in a 5000m, a distance he rarely skates. His last World Cup defeat in his three primary events — 500m, 1000m and 1500m — was Dec. 10, 2023.

So far this season, he won four races each at the first two World Cups in November and December.

Stolz’s 13 consecutive World Cup wins across all of his individual starts is the longest streak in years, perhaps decades. The annual World Cup circuit began in 1985.

Of the five men with the most individual victories in World Cup history, the longest win streak in individual starts was nine by Dutchman Sven Kramer and German Uwe-Jens Mey, according to Speedskatingstats.com. Kramer won 15 in a row if including team pursuits.

On the women’s side, German Gunda Niemann-Stirnemann won 23 consecutive individual World Cup starts from 1992-94, according to her Speedskatingstats.com profile.

The Calgary World Cup continues Saturday, live on Peacock. After Calgary, the World Cup moves next week to Stolz’s home rink — the Pettit Center in Milwaukee.