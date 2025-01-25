 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bobsleigh: World Championship...
Elana Meyers Taylor earns first bobsled World Cup wins since becoming mom of two
X Games Aspen 2025 - Day Two
Eileen Gu withdraws from X Games events after street style fall
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Rolex 24 hour-by-hour weather forecast for Daytona

Top Clips

oly_fswom_amberglennintvwinningv2_250124.jpg
Glenn defends national title at U.S. Championships
nbc_golf_penske_250124.jpg
Potgieter makes big move at Torrey Pines
nbc_golf_tigerandphil_250124.jpg
When Mickelson snapped Tiger’s winning streak

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bobsleigh: World Championship...
Elana Meyers Taylor earns first bobsled World Cup wins since becoming mom of two
X Games Aspen 2025 - Day Two
Eileen Gu withdraws from X Games events after street style fall
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Rolex 24 hour-by-hour weather forecast for Daytona

Top Clips

oly_fswom_amberglennintvwinningv2_250124.jpg
Glenn defends national title at U.S. Championships
nbc_golf_penske_250124.jpg
Potgieter makes big move at Torrey Pines
nbc_golf_tigerandphil_250124.jpg
When Mickelson snapped Tiger’s winning streak

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jordan Stolz extends historic speed skating win streak with another record time

  
Published January 25, 2025 05:21 AM

Jordan Stolz won his 13th consecutive speed skating World Cup race on Friday and has now gone undefeated in his primary events for more than one year.

Stolz, a 20-year-old from Wisconsin, won the 1500m in convincing fashion to open the three-day stop in Calgary.

He clocked 1 minute, 41.22 seconds — a track record for the Calgary oval. He prevailed by 1.02 seconds over Ning Zhongyan of China.

He then vomited before the awards ceremony, according to the International Skating Union.

“I had a very bad headache, it was throbbing,” he said, according to a press release. “It just felt like it was going to explode.”

Stolz’s time was still the fastest ever for any venue other than the Utah Olympic Oval, where most world records are set due to the altitude. Calgary is considered the second-fastest venue in the world.

Stolz’s last World Cup defeat came Jan. 28, 2024, in a 5000m, a distance he rarely skates. His last World Cup defeat in his three primary events — 500m, 1000m and 1500m — was Dec. 10, 2023.

So far this season, he won four races each at the first two World Cups in November and December.

Stolz’s 13 consecutive World Cup wins across all of his individual starts is the longest streak in years, perhaps decades. The annual World Cup circuit began in 1985.

Of the five men with the most individual victories in World Cup history, the longest win streak in individual starts was nine by Dutchman Sven Kramer and German Uwe-Jens Mey, according to Speedskatingstats.com. Kramer won 15 in a row if including team pursuits.

On the women’s side, German Gunda Niemann-Stirnemann won 23 consecutive individual World Cup starts from 1992-94, according to her Speedskatingstats.com profile.

The Calgary World Cup continues Saturday, live on Peacock. After Calgary, the World Cup moves next week to Stolz’s home rink — the Pettit Center in Milwaukee.

Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz’s speed skating legend grows with more records, awards from Eric Heiden
Jordan Stolz could go for three gold medals at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Eric Heiden is the only American to win that many at one Winter Games.