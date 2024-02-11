American Karenna Elliott breaks through for first aerials World Cup win

Karenna Elliott won an aerials World Cup on Saturday in one of the biggest breakthroughs in U.S. freestyle skiing history.

Elliott, a 23-year-old part-time fly fishing guide from Cincinnati, landed her first back full-double full in competition to score 89.18 points in Lac-Beauport, Canada.

She prevailed over Australian Danielle Scott, the world’s top-ranked aerialist, and Canadian Marion Thénault.

Elliott’s best finish in 13 previous World Cup starts dating to 2019 was ninth. She learned how to ski at age 16 and has harbored ambitions of becoming a private pilot.

Another aerials competition is scheduled for Sunday in Lac-Beauport.