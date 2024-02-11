 Skip navigation
WM Phoenix Open - Round Two
Taylor leads after darkness suspends third round of WM Phoenix Open
Volvo China Open 2023 - Day 3
ASU’s Ding just dominated college event, likely broke NCAA record
WM Phoenix Open
WMPO closes entrance, limits alcohol because of overcrowding

nbc_golf_bestofhole16_240210.jpg
Best moments from 16th at WM Phoenix Open, Day 3
nbc_golf_wmpogreencutday_240210.jpg
Dahmen quizzes fans on WM Phoenix Open trivia
nbc_cbb_illvsmsuhilite_240210.jpg
MBB Highlights: Michigan State takes down Illinois

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
American Karenna Elliott breaks through for first aerials World Cup win

  
Published February 10, 2024 07:57 PM
Karenna Elliott

PARK CITY, UTAH - FEBRUARY 03: Karenna Elliott of Team United States takes a training run prior to Women’s Aerials Qualifications on day two of the Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International Ski World Cup at Deer Valley Resort on February 03, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Karenna Elliott won an aerials World Cup on Saturday in one of the biggest breakthroughs in U.S. freestyle skiing history.

Elliott, a 23-year-old part-time fly fishing guide from Cincinnati, landed her first back full-double full in competition to score 89.18 points in Lac-Beauport, Canada.

She prevailed over Australian Danielle Scott, the world’s top-ranked aerialist, and Canadian Marion Thénault.

Elliott’s best finish in 13 previous World Cup starts dating to 2019 was ninth. She learned how to ski at age 16 and has harbored ambitions of becoming a private pilot.

Another aerials competition is scheduled for Sunday in Lac-Beauport.