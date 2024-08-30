Skip navigation
Yavi narrowly misses 3000m steeplechase WR in Rome
August 30, 2024 03:49 PM
Olympic champion Winfred Yavi charged late in the women's 3000m steeplechase but falls just short of the World Record by seven hundredths of a second at Rome Diamond League.
