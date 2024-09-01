 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Marcus Freeman
Ten takeaways from an eventful college football Week 1
2024 INDYCAR Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250
‘Pato Who?’ How Pato O’Ward proved his point on The Milwaukee Mile
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Texas A&amp;M
No. 7 Notre Dame pulls away late to beat No. 20 Texas A&M 23-13

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_michlovelandcomp_240831.jpg
Loveland leads Michigan past Fresno State
nbc_cfb_michjohnsonint_240831.jpg
Johnson explains what he saw on pick six play
nbc_cfb_michlovelandint_240831.jpg
Loveland: Michigan kept composure vs. Fresno State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Marcus Freeman
Ten takeaways from an eventful college football Week 1
2024 INDYCAR Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250
‘Pato Who?’ How Pato O’Ward proved his point on The Milwaukee Mile
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Texas A&amp;M
No. 7 Notre Dame pulls away late to beat No. 20 Texas A&M 23-13

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_michlovelandcomp_240831.jpg
Loveland leads Michigan past Fresno State
nbc_cfb_michjohnsonint_240831.jpg
Johnson explains what he saw on pick six play
nbc_cfb_michlovelandint_240831.jpg
Loveland: Michigan kept composure vs. Fresno State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Moore praises 'tough, gritty' Michigan win

August 31, 2024 10:53 PM
Shortly after his official first win as Michigan's head coach, Sherrone Moore tells Kathryn Tappen about the team's performance, specifically the stellar play of the defense.